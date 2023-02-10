Crest girls beat Northeast in a thriller

COLONY — The Crest High girls waited until the final minute to take the lead and defeat Northeast Arma on Thursday while the Crest boys had an easier time in securing their 45-30 victory.

The Lady Lancers (7-9) ultimately got their game-winning basket from Aylee Beckmon on a free throw with six seconds left in the game. Crest trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half but McKenna Hammond put her team ahead for the first time on a layup late.

“I knew they had it in them. They have been great and they never quit,” said Crest head coach Steve Zimmerman of the girls. “I told them if we could score two points at a time we would have a fighting chance.”