Crest improves to 2-0 with rout of Northeast

ARMA — Crest High had little trouble picking up its second straight victory to start the 2024 season, a 46-0 romp over Northeast, even without the services of its starting quarterback.

Head coach Nick McAnulty said starting quarterback Drake Weir was injured in practice Wednesday, pushing Kade Nilges into duty as his replacement.

Even with only one day of practice at quarterback, Nilges had little trouble keeping the Lancer offense running smoothly.

He carried 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Jensen Barker also had a heavier workload under what typically is a balanced offensive attack. Barker racked up 141 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

Gentry McGhee was next with six carried for 69 yards and a score.

Denton Ramsey, meanwhile, shined on both sides of the ball. He carried four times for 24 and a touchdown, while picking off four Viking passes, including a highlight reel-worthy one-handed interception.

Nilges added six tackles and blocked a punt. Barker and McGhee added five stops each.

The Lancers will host Oswego Friday in what promises to be a key Three Rivers League showdown.