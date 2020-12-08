MVJH boys defeat Crest

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys continued their solid play Monday, by jumping out quickly and not looking back in a 50-32 win over Crest Middle School.

“They are a good team and that’s a good win for us,” MV head coach Byron Marshall said of Crest. “It was a good defensive game. We rebounded and pressured them well.”

Kolby Cook scored 11 to lead Marmaton Valley, followed by Tyler Lord with 10, Dierks Kegler and Jaedon Granere with eight apiece, Brayden Lawson with six, Todd Stevenson with four and Dominic Smith with three.