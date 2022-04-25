 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Crest JV rolls to victory

Crest's junior varsity baseball team blasted Central Heights Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the season.

April 25, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Crest High freshman Kaden Nilges pitches in a game earlier this season. On Saturday, he pitched in a junior varsity victory over Central Heights. Photo by Richard Luken

RICHMOND — Crest High’s junior varsity baseball team cruised to a 15-2 victory Saturday over Central Heights.

The Lancers were a model of offensive consistency, scoring three runs in each of the five innings.

Kaden Nilges had three hits, including a double, with three runs and four RBIs. Ryan Golden had a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Jerry Rodriguez singled and scored twice. Rogan Weir singled and had two RBIs, Brayden Goodell singled and had an RBI. Denton Ramsey singled, scored twice and drove in a run. Avery Blaufuss had a pair of RBIs and singled. Jacob Zimmerman, without having an official at-bat, scored twice.

