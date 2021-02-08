Crest Lancers stay on upward trend

CHEROKEE — Crest High’s boys are finding their groove at just the right time.

The Lancers pushed above .500 for the first time this season, taking control in the second half 44-30 over Southeast.

“This was a huge road win for us,” Crest head coach Travis Hermreck said. “I was very pleased with our effort and toughness at both ends of the floor. This team is starting to realize that when we dig down and grind games out we are more successful. At times we’ve simply tried to outscore other people, but tonight we got down and guarded.”