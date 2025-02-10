Crest looks to bounce back against Arma

MADISON — Third-quarter troubles spelled trouble for Crest High’s boys Friday night.

The Lancers saw their season-high six-game winning streak come to an end as host Madison put together a 15-4 scoring run out of halftime to turn a 24-18 deficit into a 33-28 lead.

Crest stayed within shouting distance down the stretch, but still came out on the short end of a 44-38 setback.

The Lady Lancers also fell to 8-6 with a 47-38 loss.

Crest was paced by a balanced scoring attack in Friday’s boys game, with Gentry McGhee, Lane Yocham and Kole Walter all scoring nine points. Jacob Zimmerman added eight points, Levi Prasko scored two and Denton Ramsey scored one.

Zimmerman pulled in 10 rebounds and had a pair of blocks. McGhee had four stalls, while Ramsey and Henry White both had two assists.

The teams will have a busy conclusion to the regular season. Both squads will visit Northeast-Arma Tuesday before the Lancer boys (12-4) head to Moran Friday for a key matchup against rival Marmaton Valley. The regular season concludes next week with games Feb. 17 at home against Jayhawk-Linn and Feb. 21 at Yates Center.