Crest moves to 5-0

WAVERLY — Crest High’s dream season continues to run unabated through 2020.
The Lancers picked up their fifth straight victory with a 46-12 romp over Waverly.
Jacquez Coleman was one of the prime catalysts with 148 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Stratton McGhee added 84 yards on the ground while Holden Barker racked up 55 and two scores. McGhee also had 10 tackles, followed by Kobey Miller with seven.
ELSEWHERE, Yates Center dropped a 70-42 defeat to Cedar Vale/Dexter.
Marmaton Valley came up on the wrong side of a 58-6 setback against West Elk.