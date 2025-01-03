 | Fri, Jan 03, 2025
Crest, MV boys win; CHS girls fall short

Crest High returned from Christmas break with a thrilling 60-56 win over Southeast of Cherokee Friday. Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley's boys blasted Chetopa, and Crest's girls could not complete a late rally in a loss to Southeast.

January 3, 2025 - 10:58 PM

Crest High's Jacob Zimmerman (22) puts up a shot against Southeast Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Crest and Marmaton Valley High’s boys teams both started the 2025 portion of their schedules in winning fashion Friday.

Crest freshman Kole Walter converted a 3-point play in the final  minute to fend off a Southeast charge as CHS pulled home a 60-56 victory.

Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley dominated from the opening tip with an 80-38 throttling of host Chetopa.

Marmaton Valley High’s Ethan Lawson (32) puts up a shot Friday against Chetopa. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Crest High’s Karlee Boots, left, dribbles up the court against Southeast Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
IN GIRLS play, a slow start did in Crest’s Lady Lancers, who dropped a 49-42 decision to Southeast.

Crest and Marmaton Valley are back in action Tuesday. Crest hosts Jayhawk-Linn; the Wildcats will travel to Oswego.

