Crest, MV boys win; CHS girls fall short

Crest and Marmaton Valley High’s boys teams both started the 2025 portion of their schedules in winning fashion Friday.
Crest freshman Kole Walter converted a 3-point play in the final minute to fend off a Southeast charge as CHS pulled home a 60-56 victory.
Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley dominated from the opening tip with an 80-38 throttling of host Chetopa.
IN GIRLS play, a slow start did in Crest’s Lady Lancers, who dropped a 49-42 decision to Southeast.
Crest and Marmaton Valley are back in action Tuesday. Crest hosts Jayhawk-Linn; the Wildcats will travel to Oswego.
