Crest, MV boys win; CHS girls fall short

Crest and Marmaton Valley High’s boys teams both started the 2025 portion of their schedules in winning fashion Friday.

Crest freshman Kole Walter converted a 3-point play in the final minute to fend off a Southeast charge as CHS pulled home a 60-56 victory.

Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley dominated from the opening tip with an 80-38 throttling of host Chetopa.

Marmaton Valley High’s Ethan Lawson (32) puts up a shot Friday against Chetopa. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Crest High’s Karlee Boots, left, dribbles up the court against Southeast Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

IN GIRLS play, a slow start did in Crest’s Lady Lancers, who dropped a 49-42 decision to Southeast.

Crest and Marmaton Valley are back in action Tuesday. Crest hosts Jayhawk-Linn; the Wildcats will travel to Oswego.