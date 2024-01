MOUND CITY — Crest High’s Lancers tipped off 2024 in fine fashion Tuesday.

The Lancers, led by senior Ryan Golden’s 26 points and seven rebounds, knocked off host Jayhawk-Linn 48-36 to improve to 3-3 on the season.

Gentry McGhee added nine points and five steals for the Lancers, who took the lead for good early in the first half, although both teams struggled to score at times.