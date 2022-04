OSWEGO — Crest High didn’t let the sting of a gut-wrenching loss linger on the softball diamond Monday.

The Lady Lancers dropped a 14-13 heartbreaker in walk-off fashion when host Oswego scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

“Game two started out feeling like déjà vu, but the girls decided they weren’t going to let what happened in Game 1 happen again,” Crest head coach Casey Cook said.