COLONY — The Crest High boys (9-6) have yet to find the answer to the rut they have fallen into, losing 52-39 against Burlingame Tuesday night.

The Lancers saw their early lead slip away in the second quarter when the Bearcats went on an 18-6 run, securing a lead they would never surrender.

Ethan Godderz hit a three and a layup while Ryan Golden and Karter Miller each went for three points in the first to help Crest take an 11-9 advantage to wrap up the first quarter.