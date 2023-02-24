 | Fri, Feb 24, 2023
Crest shuts down Marmaton Valley

The Crest High girls advanced past Marmaton Valley in the Class 1A-I substate opener on Thursday night. The Lady Lancers played tough defense and outscored Marmaton Valley 9-1 in the second quarter.

Sports

February 24, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Crest High’s Haylee Beckmon, from left, and Kayla Hermreck jostle for position with Marmaton Valley’s Madi Lawson during their Class 1A-I Substate playoff game Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — The third time was the charm for Crest High’s girls Thursday.

After twice falling in hard-fought matchups with rival Marmaton Valley during the regular season, the Lady Lancers turned the tables when it counted most.

Crest emerged from Thursday’s Class 1A-I Substate opener with a 29-23 victory to set up a contest with top-seed Madison/Hamilton next Thursday at Oswego High School. The winner will play either Olpe or Flinthills March 4 for a berth in the Class 1A-I State Tournament.

