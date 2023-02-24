Crest shuts down Marmaton Valley

MORAN — The third time was the charm for Crest High’s girls Thursday.

After twice falling in hard-fought matchups with rival Marmaton Valley during the regular season, the Lady Lancers turned the tables when it counted most.

Crest emerged from Thursday’s Class 1A-I Substate opener with a 29-23 victory to set up a contest with top-seed Madison/Hamilton next Thursday at Oswego High School. The winner will play either Olpe or Flinthills March 4 for a berth in the Class 1A-I State Tournament.