COLONY — The Crest High School volleyball team split a pair of matches against Marmaton Valley and St. Paul on Tuesday night at home.

The invitational began with Crest (21-5; 8-1) coming up short against St. Paul in three sets, 25-19, 22-25 and 5-25.

Lady Lancers Kayla Hermreck, Karlee Boots, Delaney Ramsey, Kamryn Luedke and Allyssa Adams each were perfect from the serving line. St. Paul ran a hard-hitting offense with mainly seniors on the squad.