Crest sweeps pair

The Lady Lancers treated the home crowd Tuesday to an evening of high-quality volleyball. The Lady Lancers swept Pleasanton and Uniontown.

Sports

September 24, 2020 - 9:01 AM

Crest High’s Aubrey Holloran serves in a match earlier this season in Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COLONY — Crest High’s volleyball team made the most of its first (and only) home matches of the season.

The Lady Lancers hosted Pleasanton and Uniontown, picking up a pair of varsity wins. Meanwhile, Crest’s junior varsity squad defeated Pleasanton in straight sets.

“I was incredibly proud of the Lady Lancers and enjoyed the enthusiasm of the crowd cheering them on,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “The gym was loud. Thanks to all that came out to support the girls.”

