 | Wed, Feb 05, 2025
Crest topples Central Heights

Gentry McGhee scored 15 points and Lane Yocham had 12 as Crest's boys defeated Central Heights Tuesday, 48-29.

Sports

February 5, 2025 - 2:57 PM

RICHMOND — Crest High’s boys continued their winning ways Tuesday.

The Lancers out-scored host Central Heights 20-4 over the second quarter to take the lead for good in a 48-29 victory.

Crest led 27-15 at the break and 38-23 by the end of the third quarter.

Gentry McGhee and Lane Yocham led the way with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Jacob Zimmerman added nine points and 13 rebounds — six offensive — while Kole Walter scored eight and Levo Prasko four. Zimmerman added two blocks. McGhee had four steals.  Walter also dished out four assists.

