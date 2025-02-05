Crest topples Central Heights

RICHMOND — Crest High’s boys continued their winning ways Tuesday.

The Lancers out-scored host Central Heights 20-4 over the second quarter to take the lead for good in a 48-29 victory.

Crest led 27-15 at the break and 38-23 by the end of the third quarter.

Gentry McGhee and Lane Yocham led the way with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Jacob Zimmerman added nine points and 13 rebounds — six offensive — while Kole Walter scored eight and Levo Prasko four. Zimmerman added two blocks. McGhee had four steals. Walter also dished out four assists.