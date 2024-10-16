Crest wins in final home matches

Crest High’s Lady Lancers sent their seniors off in style Tuesday, defeating Three Rivers League rivals Pleasanton and Marmaton Valley in straight sets on their final matches on the Crest High School home court for the year.

Crest toppled Pleasanton, 25-18 and 25-19 and the Wildcats 25-11 and 25-8.

In between, Marmaton Valley came up short against Pleasanton, falling 25-12 and 25-20.

Southern Coffey County, meanwhile, hosted Yates Center and Jayhawk-Linn to wrap up its regular season.

Marmaton Valley High’s Taylor Blevins goes up for a kill attempt in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Southern Coffey County High’s Karley Owl goes up for a shot in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Yates Center High’s Jaycie Randall serves in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 3 photos

The Lady Titans defeated Yates Center in three sets, 25-10, 22-25 and 25-10, and fell to Jayhawk-Linn, 26-24 and 25-12. Jayhawk-Linn defeated Yates Center, 25-15 and 25-14.

The Wildcats will travel to Northeast-Arma Thursday before each of the Three Rivers League schools ends the regular season with a tournament at various sites on Saturday.

Crest travels to Southeast-Cherokee, Marmaton Valley heads to Chetopa, Yates Center goes to Uniontown and Southern Coffey County will be in Oswego.

The postseason playoffs begin next week.

Crest and Marmaton Valley are in the same Class 1A-I regional hosted by Madison, with Crest (21-10) holding the No. 4 overall seed. Marmaton Valley (2-24) is the No. 13 seed. Others include No. 5 seed Madison (15-12) and No. 12 seed Sedan (4-22). Despite holding the higher seed, the regional will be in Madison and not in Colony because Madison has two volleyball courts for matches to be played simultaneously.

In Class 2A, Yates Center (12-18) is the No. 8 seed, and will play Monday at No. 1 seed Sedgwick (29-5), along with No. 9 seed Oswego (13-21) and No. 16 Bluestem (16-26).

Southern Coffey County (7-22) is the 10th seed Class 1A-II, and goes Tuesday to No. 2 seed Attica (32-4), along with No. 7 seed South Haven (9-18).

The top two teams in each regional will move on to the sub-state round Oct. 26 at sites to be announced.