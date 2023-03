OSWEGO — The Crest High boys basketball team made a run to the Class 3A substate tournament championship game over the weekend but ultimately fell to Olpe in the title game.

The Lancers (15-8) took down Madison by one point in the final minutes of the matchup on Friday night, 43-42. Crest then allowed a sluggish offensive performance to hinder their game in a 57-39 loss to Olpe.

Friday