UNIONTOWN — Crest’s volleyball team earned a first place finish and tied their record-setting number of 26 wins from last year at the Uniontown tournament Saturday. Marmaton Valley also took to the floor in Three Rivers League action.

The Lady Lancers (26-6) swept Northeast Arma, Kansas City Christian, Central Heights and Galena. Marmaton Valley won two of their matchups over Southern Coffey County and Northeast Arma.

