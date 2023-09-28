Crest’s Allen sisters keep on running

Crest freshman cross country runner Aubrey Allen (1015) runs with a splint on her arm during the state meet in 1A State meet in Wamego on Oct. 29 Photo by Kaitlyn Cummings

COLONY — The Allen family is making their mark on the Crest cross country team.

Sisters Kaylee, a senior, Aubrey, a sophomore, and twins Jordan and Lynnex, both sixth graders, are all running cross country at Crest this fall and all are focused on improving their own times and Crest’s team finishes.

“It’s really cool to have a group of sisters who all run together,” Crest head coach Kaitlyn Cummings said. “They may be different speeds, but even on easy days, they’re all making sure they’re running hard. They are really making an impact on the program. Each one has individual goals, but they’re all showing effort, heart and drive for our team.”