WELLSVILLE — Crest High’s sophomore sensations Josie Walter and Peyton Schmidt made their marks once again on the cross country circuit.

The Lady Lancers each secured top-10 finishes at Thursday’s Wellsville Invitational against a loaded field of competitors from significantly larger schools.

Walter nabbed third in the girls 5K, finishing in 20 minutes, 47.46 seconds. Schmidt took 10th overall at 22:48.94.