Crest’s Blaufuss signs to McPherson

COLONY — Avery Blaufuss’ behind the plate talent came to fruition Monday when he signed a letter of intent to play for McPherson College next fall.

Blaufuss plays both catcher and pitcher for the Crest Lancers and has been instrumental in the team reaching the state championship games the past two years. The Lancers secured the Three Rivers League champions the last two years as well.

“We hope we can progress one step further and win the state championship,” said Blaufass. “You’ve got to take it one game at a time, but we really want to bring the school its first-ever state championship.”