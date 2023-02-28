 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Crest’s Blaufuss signs to McPherson

Crest High senior catcher Avery Blaufuss signed his national letter of intent to play college baseball at McPherson University on Monday. Blaufuss has been a key piece of the Lancers recent string of success.

By

Sports

February 28, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Crest’s Avery Blaufuss signs his national letter of intent to McPherson alongside his family and coach on Monday afternoon. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

COLONY — Avery Blaufuss’ behind the plate talent came to fruition Monday when he signed a letter of intent to play for McPherson College next fall.

Blaufuss plays both catcher and pitcher for the Crest Lancers and has been instrumental in the team reaching the state championship games the past two years. The Lancers secured the Three Rivers League champions the last two years as well.

“We hope we can progress one step further and win the state championship,” said Blaufass. “You’ve got to take it one game at a time, but we really want to bring the school its first-ever state championship.”

Related
October 7, 2022
April 8, 2022
April 20, 2021
April 6, 2021
Most Popular