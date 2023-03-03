 | Fri, Mar 03, 2023
Crest’s Hammond signs to Neosho for volleyball

McKenna Hammond was one of the main reasons the Crest High volleyball team experienced the success they did this past fall. The senior Lady Lancer committed to play college volleyball at Neosho Community College on Thursday.

March 3, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Crest High’s McKenna Hammond, middle, signs her national letter of intent to play college volleyball at Neosho with her family in attendance. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

COLONY — Crest High senior McKenna Hammond was an integral piece in her volleyball team earning a school-record 27 wins this past fall. 

The senior Lady Lancer signed her national letter of intent Thursday to play at Neosho Community College. Hammond has certainly left quite the fingerprints on Crest’s program which also won the Three Rivers League this past season. 

“I’m so excited to go to college, I’ve always dreamed of it and I love playing volleyball,” said Hammond. “I’ve worked really hard and I have a great support system like my coaches and my family, they’ve just been really supportive to me.”

