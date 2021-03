HUMBOLDT — A pair of teammates were the clear benchmarks for both the Humboldt High boys and girls basketball teams this season.

With senior teammates Jada Dangerfield and Jessica Myers leading the way, the Lady Cubs went 12-8 on the season, with both being named to the all Tri-Valley League squad.

On the boys side, sophomore Trey Sommer earned all-league honors, while junior Drew Wilhite received honorable mention by the TVL voters.