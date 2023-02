HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys and girls dominated Yates Center at home on senior night Monday.

The Cubs (16-4) took advantage of the Wildcats’ (5-15) lackluster offense and made a number of steals for easy transition layups in a 63-20 victory. The Lady Cubs (8-12) shut down Yates Center’s (3-17) offense in a 51-20 rout.

The seniors being celebrated were Carsyn Haviland and Karley Wools for the Lady Cubs and Trey Sommer for the Cubs.