Cubs crisp in return

Humboldt High’s Mason Sterling goes in for a layup against Fredonia Tuesday. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — A nearly four-week layoff did little to dampen Humboldt High’s defense.

The Cubs, in their first game since Dec. 19, wasted little time to take control against visiting Fredonia.

Humboldt blitzed the Yellowjackets with a 24-point first quarter and didn’t slow down from there in a 72-51 victory.

The win keeps the Cubs’ record spotless at 7-0 with a dandy of a matchup coming Thursday against perennial power Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, followed by a Friday contest at Cherryvale.

“I’m very, very pleased with how they played, especially for not playing for a month,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “Usually, games like that are a little suspect, but the kids showed mental toughness.”

Humboldt’s defense paved the way. The Cubs racked up 23 steals, including eight from Tre Franklin, seven from Blake Ellis and six from Mason Sterling.

The Cubs took a 24-15 lead after one quarter and maintained that advantage to the end, extending its margin to 39-29 at halftime and 54-40 after three.

Franklin and Ellis shared high-scoring honors with 16 points apiece. Sterling scored 13 and Colden Cook had 12.

“Our unselfish play is what I’m most happy about,” Taylor said. “We’re playing as a group and not putting personal goals in front of team goals.

“Our turnovers were a little high (15), but I anticipated that,” he continued. “There were times when we didn’t do what we were supposed to, but as long as those don’t turn into three or four trips in a row, then it’s a positive. We had four guys in double figures, which was good.”

Avery Wooks pulled down a team-high six rebounds. Franklin dished out four assists.

The Cubs shot a scorching 31 of 52 from the field (60%) but struggled at the free throw line, hitting 9 of 22 attempts (41%) and were 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Weather permitting, the Cubs will have a busy 10 days. Following this week’s Thursday-Friday action, Humboldt ventures to Iola next week for the War on 54 Tournament with games on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Fredonia (15-14-11-11—51)

Humboldt (24-15-15-18—72)