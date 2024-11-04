Cubs cruise in playoff opener

HUMBOLDT — It was a Sterling kind of night on the gridiron for Humboldt High Friday.

The Cubs’ junior tailback Mason Sterling rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns, took a screen pass 60 yards and even added an interception on the defensive side.

And while Humboldt took a bit longer than it wanted to find its scoring groove, the Cubs had little trouble dispatching visiting Atchison County, 57-8, to open the Class 2A postseason tournament.

With the win, Humboldt (9-0) advances to host Riverton in a rematch of last year’s playoff thriller, won by Humboldt, 24-14. In last year’s affair, the Cubs overcame an early 8-6 deficit and scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away. Humboldt HIgh’s Mason Sterling (2) leaps for the ball against Atchison County Friday. Also a part of the action is Humboldt’s Asher Hart (25). Photo by Mike Myer

Against Atchison County, Humboldt took the early lead on Sterling’s 11-yard touchdown run, but saw another first-quarter drive end with a turnover, while a holding penalty short-circuited another scoring chance as the Cubs turned the ball over on downs.

The Cub defense was able to contain Atchison County’s offense, although the Tigers advanced to Humboldt’s 20 early in the second quarter.

Humboldt’s Brody Gunderman ended the threat with an interception, one of four the Cubs forced on the night.

That was the spark the offense needed.

Humboldt marched 84 yards on nine plays, capped by Blake Ellis’s 2-yard keeper for a 14-0 lead.

The Cubs recovered the ensuing onside kick, allowing Ellis to work his magic on the next play with a 49-yard touchdown run.

Humboldt forced a three-and out, and then went 90 yards in two minutes, the final 60 yards coming when Ellis found Sterling in the flat near the Cub 40. Sterling sprinted between a pair of would-be tacklers and blazed his way to the end zone for the 30-0 lead.

Humboldt ran out of time before it could tack on another touchdown at the break, but the Cubs immediately kept up the pressure in the third quarter. Sterling broke loose on a 40-yard run on the first play from scrimmage before Ellis ran in a 19-yard touchdown on the second play for a 36-0 margin.

Gunderman’s second pick of the night ended Atchison County’s next possession. Humboldt went 73 yards on eight plays, with Ellis notching his third score of the day, this one from 5 yards out.

Asher Hart got into the fun with an interception to end Atchison County’s next try on offense. Cole Mathes cashed in four plays later with a 3-yard scoring run, sending most of the starters to the bench for the rest of the night.

But not all.