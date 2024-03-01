 | Fri, Mar 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Cubs fall in 3A Substate semis

Humboldt High's basketball campaign came to an end Thursday in a 58-41 loss to Heritage Christian in the Class 3A Substate Tournament semifinals. Humboldt ends with a 19-3 record.

By

Sports

March 1, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Humboldt High’s Sam Hull, center, puts up a shot between Heritage Christian defenders Landon Pittman, left, and Spencer Cook Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

WELLSVILLE — Just as it appeared Humboldt High was escaping its early doldrums Thursday, the Cubs hit a speed bump.

Heritage Christian’s stifling defense paved the way for an early 15-4 lead and put Humboldt in a 14-point hole by halftime. The Cubs mounted a challenge in the third quarter, but could draw no closer than eight in a 58-41 setback.

The loss ends Humboldt’s season at 19-3, while Heritage Christian — which eliminated Iola three nights earlier — advances to Saturday night’s Class 3A Substate Championship game against host Wellsville. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Hutchinson.

Related
February 28, 2024
February 27, 2024
February 23, 2024
December 28, 2023
Most Popular