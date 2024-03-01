Cubs fall in 3A Substate semis

WELLSVILLE — Just as it appeared Humboldt High was escaping its early doldrums Thursday, the Cubs hit a speed bump.

Heritage Christian’s stifling defense paved the way for an early 15-4 lead and put Humboldt in a 14-point hole by halftime. The Cubs mounted a challenge in the third quarter, but could draw no closer than eight in a 58-41 setback.

The loss ends Humboldt’s season at 19-3, while Heritage Christian — which eliminated Iola three nights earlier — advances to Saturday night’s Class 3A Substate Championship game against host Wellsville. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Hutchinson.