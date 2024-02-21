Cubs look ahead to 3A playoffs

YATES CENTER — Humboldt High put the finishing touches on a scintillating regular season Tuesday.

The Cubs clinched the top seed in their upcoming Class 3A Sub-State Tournament with a 62-17 win over Yates Center.

Humboldt (18-2) hosts Prairie View (3-17) at 7 p.m. Monday at the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse. The winner advances to take on either No. 4 Iola (11-8) or Heritage Christian Academy (10-10) Feb. 29 at Wellsville, the host site for the tournament’s semifinal and final rounds.