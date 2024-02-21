 | Wed, Feb 21, 2024
Cubs look ahead to 3A playoffs

Humboldt secured the top seed in the upcoming Class 3A substate playoffs. Humboldt ran past Yates Center to wrap up the regular season with an 18-2 record.

February 21, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Yates Center High's Colton Burkholder, left, is guarded by Humboldt's Colden Cook in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — Humboldt High put the finishing touches on a scintillating regular season Tuesday.

The Cubs clinched the top seed in their upcoming Class 3A Sub-State Tournament with a 62-17 win over Yates Center.

Humboldt (18-2) hosts Prairie View (3-17) at 7 p.m. Monday at the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse. The winner advances to take on either No. 4 Iola (11-8) or Heritage Christian Academy (10-10) Feb. 29 at Wellsville, the host site for the tournament’s semifinal and final rounds.

