 Fri, Sep 01, 2023
Cubs swarm Yellowjackets

Humboldt opened the 2023 season with a bang, racking up points aplenty in a 78-0 win over visiting Fredonia. The win sets up a key early-season tilt next week at Caney Valley.

September 1, 2023

HUMBOLDT — It’s hard to tell who may have been more worn out by the time Humboldt’s season-opener against Fredonia ended: Humboldt’s scoreboard operator, or the Cubs’ cheerleaders.

Humboldt gave both a full workout to open the 2023 season, exploding for 40 points in the first quarter en route to a 78-0 romp over Fredonia. (The Cub cheer squad does pushups for every touchdown. It’s just a myth they celebrated afterward by pushing a Buick up Humboldt Hill.)

“The biggest thing is we started well,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “In week 1, it’s hard to prep for that opponent. Everything is brand new. We wanted to come out with intensity and play our way.”

