Curry’s big night saves Warriors

Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points and answered time and again to will the defending champions on in their quest for a repeat. The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in the winner-take-all Game 7.

May 1, 2023 - 1:37 PM

Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Keegan Murray (13) of the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on Apr. 30, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With his big-game swagger on display for the world and that signature mouthpiece dangling from a celebratory grin, Stephen Curry drove fearlessly to the basket with jaw-dropping acrobatics all afternoon and he fired with precision from way back in a Game 7 extravaganza for the ages.

He even playfully pretended to push the button and Light the Beam, Sacramento-style.

Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points in the most prolific Game 7 performance ever and answered time and again to will the Warriors on in their quest for a repeat, sending Golden State into the Western Conference semifinals with a 120-100 win against the Sacramento Kings in Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7.

