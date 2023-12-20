Curry’s late 3-pointer lifts Warriors over Boston

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry let fly a high-arcing 3-pointer just like those he practices time and again during his extensive pre-game routine, and swished it through the net right in front of his wild, celebratory Warriors teammates on the bench.

Night-night, indeed, just as the superstar signaled with both hands at the side of his cheek as he took off running the other way.

“It was a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” said rookie Tracye Jackson-Davis, who delivered a key block against Boston star Jaylen Brown in OT and notched his first double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds as the Warriors rallied past the Celtics 132-126 on Tuesday night.