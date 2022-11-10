 | Thu, Nov 10, 2022
Daugharthys a dynamic duo for IHS

David and Brit said they continue to learn from each other’s experiences, which helps with not only building their programs but also growing as teachers and coaches. 

Iola High football head coach David Daugharthy (left) looks on in a practice in the fall of 2021. Iola High’s cross country head coach Brit Daugharthy (right) smiles in front of the Mustang logo.

David and Brit Daugharthy met while coaching Iola High School track and field. Their relationship has been bonded by high school sports ever since. 

While the couple also coach other sports, it’s track that brought them together. 

“She’s a distance coach and I’m a sprints coach,” said David. “It was our first year coaching together and I thought she was attractive. After the season ended, I asked her out and she said no. A year later when COVID happened, she reached out to me knowing I would have no other interest.”

