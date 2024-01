EUREKA — Humboldt High’s boys ended one of the longest stretches of road games in recent memory in grand fashion Tuesday.

The Cubs were virtually impenetrable on defense, shutting down host Eureka from the start in a 56-22 romp.

With the win, Humboldt (12-2) gets to return home Friday to host Caney Valley, the Cubs’ first games at the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse since Dec. 15, which covers an eight- game stretch.