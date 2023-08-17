 | Thu, Aug 17, 2023
Deion Sanders rebuilds roster in first year at Colorado

Deion Sanders has cleaned house twice since his arrival in Colorado. The first-year Buffaloes coach contends it's the price of turning around a 1-11 program. The flashy Hall of Fame defensive back turned brash coach has drawn the wrath of some in college football for his lavish use of the transfer portal. 

August 17, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a news conference at UCHealth Champions Center on Aug. 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/TNS)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders cleaned house when he first arrived at Colorado. Not satisfied, the coach of the Buffaloes carried on with the extreme makeover after the spring game.

His lavish use of the transfer portal to build, scrape and rebuild his roster has drawn the wrath of some in college football. Not that he cares what others think as he tries to fix a program coming off a 1-11 season.

He’s conducting this remodeling project his way, even if it ruffles some feathers. He’s got 56 new players from the spring game alone, and three starters back from a season ago.

