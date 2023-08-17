Deion Sanders rebuilds roster in first year at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders cleaned house when he first arrived at Colorado. Not satisfied, the coach of the Buffaloes carried on with the extreme makeover after the spring game.

His lavish use of the transfer portal to build, scrape and rebuild his roster has drawn the wrath of some in college football. Not that he cares what others think as he tries to fix a program coming off a 1-11 season.

He’s conducting this remodeling project his way, even if it ruffles some feathers. He’s got 56 new players from the spring game alone, and three starters back from a season ago.