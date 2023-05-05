Derby long shots get second look one year after Rich Strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two long shots winning the Kentucky Derby over the past four years might be coincidental, but they also are a reminder not to dismiss any of the 19 horses running Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Especially since Rich Strike and Country House demonstrated how some faith could pay off big.

Country House’s stunning elevation in 2019 from Derby runner-up to winner stood out initially because of the unprecedented circumstance in which stewards disqualified Maximum Security for interference after he crossed the line first. An eye-popping payout of $132.40 followed for the 59-1 long shot, which ranked as the second-highest payout until Rich Strike came out of nowhere last May to overtake favorite Epicenter in the stretch and post the dramatic upset.