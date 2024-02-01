 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Despicable act elicits heartwarming response

Vandals stole and destroyed a Wichita statue of baseball legend Jackie Robinson this month. The community's response to the act of depravity has been uplifting.

By

Sports

February 1, 2024 - 1:49 PM

A statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from the League 42 field in Wichita, Kansas. Photo by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/TNS

WICHITA — The cowards rolled into McAdams Park in Wichita, Kan., in a grayish-silver pickup truck in the dead of night, because these types of criminals, like cockroaches, don’t like the light. They left with what they had come to steal: the Jackie Robinson memorial statue that stood near the baseball fields where the kids of League 42 play.

The cowards cut the statue off at the ankles, leaving nothing but two shoes on a base the shape of home plate.

Compounding the hurt inflicted on the community, the bronze statue was found a few days later in a nearby park, dismantled and burning in trash can.

Related
January 31, 2024
July 21, 2023
March 22, 2010
March 22, 2010
Most Popular