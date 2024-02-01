Despicable act elicits heartwarming response

WICHITA — The cowards rolled into McAdams Park in Wichita, Kan., in a grayish-silver pickup truck in the dead of night, because these types of criminals, like cockroaches, don’t like the light. They left with what they had come to steal: the Jackie Robinson memorial statue that stood near the baseball fields where the kids of League 42 play.

The cowards cut the statue off at the ankles, leaving nothing but two shoes on a base the shape of home plate.

Compounding the hurt inflicted on the community, the bronze statue was found a few days later in a nearby park, dismantled and burning in trash can.