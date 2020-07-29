Detroit Tigers slip by Royals

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift Detroit over Kansas City, 4-3.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run shot in the top of the third for Kansas City, but the Tigers answered quickly and held on from there. Tyler Alexander (1-0) and four other relievers kept the Royals scoreless for the final six innings, with Joe Jimenez pitching the ninth for his third save.

Kansas City starter Kyle Zimmer pitched two scoreless innings, then hit JaCoby Jones with a pitch to start the Detroit third. Tyler Zuber (0-1) relieved and allowed the homers to Schoop and Stewart.