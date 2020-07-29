Menu Search Log in

Detroit Tigers slip by Royals

The Kansas City Royals fell victim to a 4-3 loss at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, with all seven runs coming in the third inning.

July 29, 2020 - 9:57 AM

The Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler hits a first-inning single in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Austin Romine at Comerica Park in Detroiton July 28, 2020. The Tigers won, 4-3. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS)

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift Detroit over Kansas City, 4-3.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run shot in the top of the third for Kansas City, but the Tigers answered quickly and held on from there. Tyler Alexander (1-0) and four other relievers kept the Royals scoreless for the final six innings, with Joe Jimenez pitching the ninth for his third save.

Kansas City starter Kyle Zimmer pitched two scoreless innings, then hit JaCoby Jones with a pitch to start the Detroit third. Tyler Zuber (0-1) relieved and allowed the homers to Schoop and Stewart.

