Diana Taurasi first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others.

Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating.

“It was a cool night — you couldn’t have wrote this any better for our fans and our city,” Taurasi said. “I’m really thankful for my teammates because moments like this, it’s everyone’s moment. They really came with me and wanted me to do it tonight.”