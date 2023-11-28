Did Raiders game fix KC’s offense?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs finally solved their second-half woes against the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Or maybe they just did what Andy Reid has been imploring them to do for the past month.

Despite falling behind by two touchdowns early, the Chiefs were able to rally for a 31-17 win largely because they committed just four penalties and were turnover-free for the first time since Week 5 and the second time all season. The result was an offense led by Patrick Mahomes that started to resemble their high-scoring teams of the past five years.