 | Tue, Nov 28, 2023
Did Raiders game fix KC’s offense?

A midseason offensive slump may have come to an abrupt halt for Kansas City. The Chiefs, after sporting Las Vegas 14-0 lead into the second quarter, stormed back with 31 points over the final 2 1/2 quarters, largely because of more consistent play.

Sports

November 28, 2023 - 1:26 PM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Photo by AP Photo/David Becker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs finally solved their second-half woes against the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Or maybe they just did what Andy Reid has been imploring them to do for the past month.

Despite falling behind by two touchdowns early, the Chiefs were able to rally for a 31-17 win largely because they committed just four penalties and were turnover-free for the first time since Week 5 and the second time all season. The result was an offense led by Patrick Mahomes that started to resemble their high-scoring teams of the past five years.

