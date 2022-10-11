 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Chiefs hold on for roller coaster 30-29 win

Kansas City went down to Las Vegas 17-0 in the first half. The Chiefs managed to win the game behind some late game Raiders miscues.

October 11, 2022 - 2:18 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, one of four Kelce scored during Monday night’s game. Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals.

One call in particular lit a fire under them.

It was a dubious penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and nobody in the Kansas City locker room could believe it. But rather than stew over it, or lament their 10-point deficit, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs used it as motivation to storm from behind for the 30-29 victory.

