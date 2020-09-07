Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open campaign came to an abrupt end in stunning fashion as he was disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball during his fourth round against Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday.

The Serbian world number one had fallen to the ground minutes earlier and received medical treatment to his left shoulder mid-game at 5-5.

Carreno Busta broke his serve upon resumption of the game and Djokovic angrily struck the ball with his racquet behind him towards the backboard, where ballpersons are usually standing next to the line umpires.