Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had left shoulder surgery Friday and anticipates being sidelined until next summer.

The 35-year-old in a social media post wrote the surgery with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache was to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and his shoulder capsule. There are three glenohumeral ligaments and they reinforce the joint capsule.

“I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer,” he wrote. “Thanks for your prayers!”