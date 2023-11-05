 | Sun, Nov 05, 2023
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery

The injury had hampered the pitcher over the final months of the season.

By

Sports

November 5, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodgers Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had left shoulder surgery Friday and anticipates being sidelined until next summer.

The 35-year-old in a social media post wrote the surgery with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache was to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and his shoulder capsule. There are three glenohumeral ligaments and they reinforce the joint capsule.

“I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer,” he wrote. “Thanks for your prayers!”

