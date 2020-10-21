Kershaw, Dodgers stars shine as Los Angeles takes Game 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts — the Los Angeles Dodgers stars all shined.
Nothing out of the ordinary, even if the setting was surreal.
Baseball’s best team during the pandemic-shortened season showed off its talents in the first World Series game played at a neutral site, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Tuesday.
