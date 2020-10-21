Menu Search Log in

Kershaw, Dodgers stars shine as Los Angeles takes Game 1

Los Angeles received key contributions from its stars Tuesday, and in so doing took Game 1 of the 2020 World Series against Tampa Bay. Game 2 is tonight.

By

Sports

October 21, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches the first inning against Tampa Bay in game one of the World Series Tuesday. Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts — the Los Angeles Dodgers stars all shined.

Nothing out of the ordinary, even if the setting was surreal.

Baseball’s best team during the pandemic-shortened season showed off its talents in the first World Series game played at a neutral site, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Tuesday.

Related
October 20, 2020
October 15, 2020
October 24, 2018
October 17, 2018
Trending