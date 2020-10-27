Menu Search Log in

Dodgers, Rays grateful to have some fans in the stands

While the stadium is only partially full, having live fans in the audience for the World Series has been a welcome addition, both teams agreed. This year's Fall Classic is the only MLB games this year that have not had nearly completely empty grandstands.

Staci and Kenny Meadows, parents of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, are at the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Marc Topkin / Tampa Bay Times / TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Individual whistles echo during quieter moments, and a single fan with enough persistence can leave an impression with a chant during World Series games with the smallest crowds in more than 100 years.

Because of the coronavirus, this year’s Fall Classic is being held at a neutral site. A team from each coast is playing in Texas, drawing fans from Los Angeles and Tampa, Florida — along with curious Rangers supporters seeing the home squad’s new retractable-roof stadium for the first time.

The roughly 11,000 mask-wearing fans each night — well, they’re supposed to be wearing face coverings — are roughly 11,000 more than players saw in the stands during the regular season and all of the American League playoffs. So 40,518-seat Globe Life Field might as well be full as far as the Tampa Bay Rays are concerned.

