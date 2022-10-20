Dolphins’ Tagovailoa returns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols.

“It’s been a process,” he said on Wednesday during his first comments to reporters since his injury. “That’s for sure. Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful. But all of it’s done for player safety.”

Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three.