 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa returns

Tagovailoa made his return to the field as a limited practice participant last Wednesday, and after completing the return-to-play steps required by the NFL, he was medically cleared on Saturday.

By

Sports

October 20, 2022 - 3:08 PM

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa warms up for minicamp practice on June 2, 2022, at the team's training facility in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols.

“It’s been a process,” he said on Wednesday during his first comments to reporters since his injury. “That’s for sure. Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful. But all of it’s done for player safety.”

Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three.

Related
September 30, 2022
December 14, 2020
April 24, 2020
January 2, 2020
Most Popular