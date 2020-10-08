Down the stretch they come: Postseason nears for unique fall sports season

While there have been a few scheduling hiccups along the way, the 2020 fall prep sports season — which was in danger of not happening at all — is hitting the home stretch.

Iola High’s Fillies tennis team is the first of the local competitors to enter the postseason, with Class 4A Regional action set for Saturday at Parsons.

Iola is one of eight schools who will compete at the Forest Park Courts in downtown Parsons. The Class 4A State Tournament will be held Oct. 16 and 17 at Topeka’s Kossover Tennis Center.