Menu Search Log in

Down the stretch they come: Postseason nears for unique fall sports season

With a few cancellations and schedule changes along the way, area high schools have navigated the 2020 fall sports scene. Postseason action begins in tennis this weekend, with other sports following suit in the coming weeks.

By

Sports

October 8, 2020 - 9:48 AM

Iola High's Miah Shelby and her Fillies teammates will compete Saturday at the Class 4A Regional Tennis Tournament in Parsons. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

While there have been a few scheduling hiccups along the way, the 2020 fall prep sports season — which was in danger of not happening at all — is hitting the home stretch.

Iola High’s Fillies tennis team is the first of the local competitors to enter the postseason, with Class 4A Regional action set for Saturday at Parsons.

Iola is one of eight schools who will compete at the Forest Park Courts in downtown Parsons. The Class 4A State Tournament will be held Oct. 16 and 17 at Topeka’s Kossover Tennis Center.

Related
September 28, 2013
April 28, 2012
October 12, 2011
August 25, 2011
Trending