Draft snub fuels Dotson’s NBA desire

The reigning NCAA player of the year, former Kansas standout Devon Dotson, was not drafted by the NBA. He's using the snub as motivation as he works his way onto Chicago Bulls roster.

By

Sports

January 5, 2021 - 10:01 AM

In this file photo, Devon Dotson (1) of the Kansas Jayhawks drives the ball against Baylor in Waco, Texas, in February 2020. Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images / TNS

The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the 2020 NBA draft had just started to settle in for Devon Dotson when his agent received a call from the Chicago Bulls “about five seconds after the draft ended.”

The Bulls pursued Dotson quickly to sign him to a two-way contract, and soon he was FaceTiming with team vice president Arturas Karnsivoas and later talking to coach Billy Donovan on the phone. Dotson came away feeling the mutual excitement. Not only was he going to get an NBA opportunity so quickly, but Dotson, who was born in Chicago, got it with the team he grew up rooting for.

He’s happy with how the situation worked out, but being passed over in the draft after leaving Kansas has served as motivation.

