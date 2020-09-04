Drew Wilhite golden at Garnett

GARNETT — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite opened the 2020 cross country season with a gold medal, winning the Anderson County Invitational Thursday.
Wilhite completed the boys 5K race in 19 minutes flat.
On the girls side, Lulu Melendez led the way in 13th, finishing in 27 minutes, 23 seconds.
