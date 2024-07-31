Electric, but slow: Is the new Olympic pool too shallow?

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The atmosphere for Olympic swimming is electrifying.

The times?

Not so much.

Through the first four days of competition in the portable pool at La Defense Arena, no world records were set. It’s becoming more and more apparent that a truly extraordinary performance will be required to take down an existing standard.

The culprit for the slower-than-expected times appears to be a pool that is slightly shallower than the optimal depth, which allows a couple of extra rows of prime deck-side seats to remain in use but creates more waves and turbulence rolling up to the surface.

“I’ve heard the rumblings, but at the end of the day we’re here to race,” American star Katie Ledecky said. “We’re all fast swimmers. We make the pool as fast as we want it to be. I’m not really thinking about it.”

Going forward, World Aquatics has mandated a minimum depth of 8.2 feet for swimming and water polo events, such as the portable pool that will be installed inside SoFi Stadium for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

But when the Olympics were awarded to Paris, the temporary facility was approved under previous guidelines that allowed for a depth of 7.2 feet.

For perspective, a 9.8 feet pool is considered the optimal depth. At the U.S. trials in Indianapolis, where the portable pool installed in Lucas Oil Stadium was around 9.1 feet, two world records were set.

No complaints about the atmosphere

Torin Koos, a spokesman for World Aquatics, noted that five Olympic records were set through the first 15 events at La Defense Arena.

Indeed, no one is griping much. Everyone is competing under the same conditions, so it’s not like anyone has an advantage. For the most part, the favored swimmers are coming out on top.

“I try not to pay attention to it just because we’re all in the same pool,” said American Katie Grimes, who claimed a silver in the 400-meter individual medley. “I mean, regardless if it’s a slow pool or not, it’s not going to affect just one person. It’s affecting everybody.”

Everyone has raved about the raucous setting, more than 15,000 strong for every session in an indoor stadium that is normally used by the famed rugby club Racing 92. The crowds are loud and boisterous, especially when French star Leon Marchand dives in the water.

“It doesn’t matter whether I’m racing here in in Paris or at a local country pool in South Australia,” Aussie sprinter Kyle Chalmers said. “It’s all about winning that race in the pool. Everyone has the same opportunity. Everyone has a lane. We’re all swimming in the same pool. It’s not like some people are sending their times in from the trials or anything like that.”