Encouraging signs from overhauled offensive line

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs trotted out what amounted to three rookies to help protect their half-billion dollar investment at quarterback Saturday, and the best evidence that their new-look offensive line performed adequately in their preseason opener came when they returned to practice.

Nothing had really changed.

Orlando Brown Jr. was still at left tackle. Joe Thuney was still next to him at guard. Third-round pick Creed Humphrey was still snapping the ball to Patrick Mahomes with fellow rookie Trey Smith at right guard and Lucas Niang at tackle.