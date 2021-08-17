 | Tue, Aug 17, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Encouraging signs from overhauled offensive line

The Kansas City Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line to protect Patrick Mahomes. A preseason game offered a glimpse at what that might eventually look like.

By

Sports

August 17, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has retooled his team's offensive line in 2021. Photo by Tammy Ljunglblad / Kansas City Star / TNS

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs trotted out what amounted to three rookies to help protect their half-billion dollar investment at quarterback Saturday, and the best evidence that their new-look offensive line performed adequately in their preseason opener came when they returned to practice.

Nothing had really changed.

Orlando Brown Jr. was still at left tackle. Joe Thuney was still next to him at guard. Third-round pick Creed Humphrey was still snapping the ball to Patrick Mahomes with fellow rookie Trey Smith at right guard and Lucas Niang at tackle.

Related
August 13, 2021
March 18, 2021
March 16, 2021
August 15, 2018
Most Popular